Business News/ News / India/  Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today. Check details

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today. Check details

Livemint

IMD predicts rainfall in northeastern states with thunderstorm activity. Heavy rainfall/snowfall expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Delhi to have partly cloudy skies with max 25°C and min 9°C temperatures.

IMD predicts rainfall in these states today.

the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted rainfall for the northeastern states in the coming days.

IMD in its daily briefing, said, “Rainfall with thunderstorm activity likely over East and Northeast India today and a fresh spell of rainfall over western Himalayan region during the night of March 5 to March 7."

It further said, “Heavy rainfall or snowfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh for two days. Thunder activity is also expected over East and northeast India."

Earlier on Monday, in Himachal Pradesh, as many as 601 roads including 5 national highways are closed and 1,436 electricity supply schemes are hampered due to a fresh spell of snowfall in the state.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for snow, hailstorm in THESE states; yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal

As per the data available from the State Disaster Management Authority, “601 roads including 5 national Highways are closed and 1436 electricity supply schemes are hampered and 124 water supply schemes are also disrupted due to snowfall in the region."

An avalanche hit Lahaul's Tandi Bridge on Sunday, causing partial burial of shops in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi for Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 25°C and 9°C, respectively.

Also Read: Weather updates: IMD predicts intense snowfall, rainfall in north India | 7 points

Over the past three days, certain areas of Delhi have experienced light rainfall, with traces of rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday. “The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 24 per cent and 95 per cent," PTI reported.

As of 4 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was recorded at 140, categorizing it as 'moderate' according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI categories range from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (401-500), with 'moderate' falling between 101 and 200.

(With inputs from PTI)

