IMD forecasts continued enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Northeast India on April 7. Heatwave conditions are expected in east and peninsular India from April 3 to 6, with specific alerts in various states

In its daily briefing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided forecasts for rainfall activities and heatwave conditions across various regions of India.

As per the IMD, there will be continued enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Northeast India on April 7, 2024.

Heatwave conditions Heatwave conditions are expected to persist over portions of east and peninsular India from April 3 to April 6.

Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions on April 4, while isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand may also face heatwave conditions during this period.

From April 3 to April 5, heatwaves are predicted in isolated pockets of Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, and East Madhya Pradesh.

Isolated areas of Jharkhand and Vidarbha are also expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 4 and April 5.

Heatwave conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka from April 1 to April 5.

Earlier, IMD's forecast highlighted the likelihood of "extreme heat" across several Indian states in the upcoming months. The prediction indicated an increase in above-normal heatwave days over most plain regions, with expectations of 10 to 20 heatwave days in various parts of the country compared to the usual four to eight days.

Specifically, central India, adjoining areas of the northern plains, and south India were mentioned to experience above-normal heatwave days in April. The forecast emphasised that Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh would bear the brunt of heatwaves.

Rainfall Scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next seven days, with isolated occurrences of thunderstorms and lightning from April 1 to April 3.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh from April 1 to April 5.

On April 4, heavy rainfall is forecasted over Assam and Meghalaya.

These forecasts are crucial for residents and authorities to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the predicted weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

