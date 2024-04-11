The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily briefing predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Central India, Northwest India, and northeast India in the coming days.

Central India

In an official statement, IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Rajasthan. Under its influence; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, over Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during 10th-13th April 2024."

In Chhattisgarh, IMD predicted scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in some areas till April 14.

Also Read: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR as summer starts to soar; thunderstorm, heatwaves in THESE states

IMD further predicted that hailstorm activity is also very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. “Vidarbha during 10th -12th and over Marathwada on 10th, 12th & 13th April, 2024," it said.

From April 9th to April 13th, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in the regions of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar.

Northwest India

Meanwhile, IMD noted that an active Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 12th April 2024. Due to this, Isolated light rainfall, and snowfall are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the 10th-12th and fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, and lightning over the region during the 13th-15th April, 2024.

Also Read: IMD alert: Delhi braces for 40°C, heavy rains predicted in 8 states over next week. Full forecast here

IMD further predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from 13th-15th April and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, and lightning over Rajasthan from 10th-15th April 2024.

North India

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall, and snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 13th and 14th and Himachal Pradesh on 14th April 2024. “Isolated hailstorm very likely over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan on April 13. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 13th & 14th and over East Rajasthan on 14th April."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!