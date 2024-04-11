Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall across central, northwest, and north India on THESE dates
IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorms in Central, Northwest, and northeast India. Central India may experience scattered rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Northwest India is to have isolated light rainfall and snowfall from 10th-15th April.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily briefing predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Central India, Northwest India, and northeast India in the coming days.
