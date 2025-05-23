Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Goa, Orange for Mumbai — Check rain forecast for Delhi and other cities

Weather update: Following thunderstorms forecast for Delhi, and orange alert for Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, during afternoon and night hours.

The weather observatory has also predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Costal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Madhya Maharashtra.

IMD issues Red Alert for Konkan and Goa

In the wake of the red alert, people have been advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions, and be ready to move to safer places, if needed.

Delhi weather forecast IMD's latest forecast for rains comes with the onset of pre-monsoon showers across multiple parts of India. For Delhi, the weather observatory predicted that skies in the capital will remain partly cloudy, with increased chances of rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, May 27, thundershowers are likely, stated the IMD.

New Delhi: Vehicles crushed under an uprooted tree following strong winds and rains on Wednesday, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_22_2025_000107A)

“Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely on May 23 and 24. The weather is set to return to partly cloudy skies with potential thunder and lightning on May 25 and 26. Rain or thundershowers are predicted for May 27," reads IMD's latest release.

Mumbai weather forecast The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on May 24, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h in isolated areas.

As per the weather observatory, the predictions about the pre-monsoon rain is the formation of a low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. It is likely to intensify and bring intense showers across Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, the IMD said.

Weather forecast for other regions Apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall, and gusty winds for Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall and thundersqualls for Odisha, Tripura, among other regions.

