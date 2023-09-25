Monsoon in India begins retreating from southwest Rajasthan, eight days later than the normal date, according to IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that monsoon has started withdrawing from India on today, eight days after the normal date of September 17, as reported by PTI.

In a statement by IMD, it said, "(The) southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan today, September 25, 2023, against its normal date of withdrawal from southwest Rajasthan of September 17," it said in a statement.

As per the weather department, this is the 13th consecutive delayed withdrawal of monsoon. The withdrawal of the monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent. Any delay in the monsoon's retreat means a longer rainy season, which can significantly impact agricultural production, particularly for northwest India where monsoon rainfall plays a crucial role in the Rabi crop production.

Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8 while it starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and the complete withdrawal by 15 October.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the country till 28 September.

Check full weather forecast here East India: -IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar on 24th & 25th September; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th -28th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar during 26th- 28th September.

South India: The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on 24th September; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on 24th, 27th & 28th September; North Interior Karnataka on 24th, 25th, 27th & 28th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West India: Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa on 24th, 25th & 28th September; Madhya Maharashtra on 24th, 27th & 28th September and Marathwada on 24th & 27th September; Saurashtra & Kutch on 24th September; Gujarat Region during 24th -28th September

(With inputs from PTI)

