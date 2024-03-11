Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rain in THESE states from today. Check forecast here
IMD forecasts light rain with snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from March 11 to March 14. Higher snowfall intensity expected on March 13. Western disturbance to bring rainfall to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, there is a forecast for light rain accompanied by snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from March 11 to March 14.
