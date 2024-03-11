IMD forecasts light rain with snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from March 11 to March 14. Higher snowfall intensity expected on March 13. Western disturbance to bring rainfall to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, there is a forecast for light rain accompanied by snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from March 11 to March 14.

The intensity of snowfall is expected to be higher on March 13, particularly affecting the low-lying areas, which may receive light rainfall.

Earlier this week, over 360 roads, including three National Highways, are still closed in Himachal Pradesh due to snow and rain over the past few days. The Shimla Meteorological (MeT) Office has forecasted a wet spell in the state starting from Sunday. According to the meteorological department, a new western disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region from the night of March 10 onwards.

Moreover, the Met Department has said that the western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall to isolated areas in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The weather office stated that isolated light rainfall to snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh from the 9th-13th March and scattered light rainfall or snowfall on the 14th and 15th of March.

In North-East India, it has also predicted isolated light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the 13th and 14th March.

Rainfall has also been predicted over Kerala and Mahe from 9th-11th March.

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, as well as the southern parts of Karnataka and Kerala, are also anticipated to experience rainfall during this period.

According to the forecast for March, some parts of south interior Karnataka including Bengaluru are likely to see above normal temperatures.

“There is a probability that Karnataka would witness above-normal temperatures for a few days in March, April and May....It would not be the case for all the 31 days but only a few days for these three months," A Prasad, Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told PTI.

According to the forecast, temperatures will be touching 38 to 39 degrees Celsius in north interior Karnataka this summer.

(With inputs from agencies)

