The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorm activities over Northern India and Central India till Monday.

According to the official release, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with a thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during till 15th April, 2024."

IMD further predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on Sunday.

The weather forecast for New Delhi suggests cloudy conditions with light rain and thundershowers on Sunday, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph. Monday is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with very light drizzle and gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kph.

The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19. The temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day, he said.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for Sunday in Delhi, with light showers expected along with winds reaching speeds of 35 to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to about 20 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the IMD has issued an advisory for thunderstorms and lightning in the Delhi-NCR region, advising people to stay indoors. They also recommended closing windows and doors and avoiding unnecessary travel during this period to ensure safety. It's essential for residents to heed these warnings and take appropriate precautions to stay safe during adverse weather conditions.

Heatwave prediction

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry& Karaikal during the 13th-17th; over, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on Sunday; Gujarat State and Coastal Karnataka on the 15th-17th and Gangetic West Bengal on the 16th & 17th April, 2024.

Heat Wave conditions likely over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 15th-17th April 2024.

