The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that as the Southwest monsoon progresses over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, atmospheric conditions in these regions are expected to bring downpours.

Monsoon tracker

According to an IMD report, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka. Additionally, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema during the next 7 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya until June 6 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until June 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu on June 5 and in Karnataka till June 6.

Furthermore, the north-eastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura—must gear up for thunderstorms accompanied by fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds until June 9.

According to the report, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya from June 2 to June 4, with heavy rainfall persisting on June 5 and June 6. Similarly, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can anticipate heavy rainfall on June 2, followed by heavy rainfall from June 3 to June 6. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura from June 2 to 4.

Heatwave

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states in northern and central India and parts of the east, with temperatures expected to soar over the coming days.

According to IMD forecasts, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are all set to experience heatwave conditions today.

IMD predicted heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir until June 4.

Himachal Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions today.

Uttar Pradesh is set for similar conditions till June 5; Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will experience heatwave conditions on June 3.

The weather agency predicted a heatwave over Odisha until June 4, over Jharkhand from June 4 to June 6, and over Haryana and Delhi on June 5.

The report adds that hot and humid weather will likely prevail over isolated Bihar pockets on June 2 and June 4, Konkan and Goa on June 2 and June 3, and Odisha on June 5 and June 6, 2024.

