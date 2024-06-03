Weather update: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, UP and 8 other states; heavy rains alert in THESE states
Weather update: The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya until June 6 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until June 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that as the Southwest monsoon progresses over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, atmospheric conditions in these regions are expected to bring downpours.