Weather update: Light to moderate rain likely in these states for next few days

Several states are being battered by heavy rainfall from the past few days as the weather office informed that light to moderate showers are possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, etc today.
Several states are being battered by heavy rainfall from the past few days as the weather office informed that light to moderate showers are possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and other areas of the country on Sunday, September 18.
Taking to Twitter, the Skymet weather said, “Light rain is possible over #JammuandKashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, #Ladakh, #UttarPradesh, #MadhyaPradesh, #Telangana, coastal #AndhraPradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and interior #Karnataka."
“Light to moderate rain is possible over Northeast India, Gangetic #WestBengal, rest of #Bihar, #Jharkhand, parts of #Odisha, #Chhattisgarh, #Konkan and Goa, south #Gujarat, parts of North Madhya #Maharashtra, #Vidarbha, #Uttarakhand and #HimachalPradesh," it tweeted.
The weather forecasting agency also informed that a trough is running from northeast Arabian sea to the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh between 3.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level.
It further said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Bikaner, Narnaul, center of low-pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Digha and then east south-eastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.
The well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a low-pressure area over same region on Saturday, hence, an associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, it added.
Check full forecast
1) Heavy rainfall warning for the state on 18 and 19 September. Yellow Warning (To Be updated) is likely to be issued for the districts Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.
2) Heavy to very heavy rainfall ( 7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Khordha Kandhamal, and Kalahandi on September 21.
3) 20 September, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
4) Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 17th; Uttarakhand on 17th & 21st and over & East Uttar Pradesh on 17th, 20th & 21st September, 2022.
5) Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 18th; Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st; East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 20th & 21st; Jharkhand on 20th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 17th-20th and over Odisha during 18th-21st September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 17th and over Odisha on 20th & 21st September, 2022.
6) Fairly Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 18th & 19th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 18th September, 2022.
7) Subdued rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular & Northeast India during next 5 days.
