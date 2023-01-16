Weather update LIVE: Cold wave back for next 4 days, trains delayed due to fog
Cold wave in India live updates: IMD has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in Delhi. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 3 degrees Celsius.
India weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in several states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh till January 19, 2023. Following this, a fresh spell of cold wave and dense fog is likely to engulf parts of north India.
In Delhi, the minimum temperature is likely to settle down at 3 degrees Celsius from today. The national capital had already witnessed an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9 this winter, the weather forecasting agency stated.
As per IMD forecast, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate/light rainfall or snowfall from January 18.
“A western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18th. Under its influence, light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ldakh-Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during 18th-20 January, 2023," the weather bulletin released by IMD read.
“Further fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over many parts of Northwest and central India till January 17th and gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during 18th to 20th January. Fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius very likely over East India till 17th and gradual rise by 2-3 notches during 18-20th Jan. No significant change in Gujarat," the weather office said.
