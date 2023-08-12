Heavy Rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts from August 11-14 in most of the districts. The Uttarakhand Police has also warned people of severe waterlogging and possible landslides amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorm predictions. It also forecasted a sudden rise in the water level of rivers. In Assam, the flood situation in the state has again worsened as nearly 27, 000 people in six districts have been affected by the deluge and according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). 19,163 people have been affected in the Dhemaji district while 5,666 people affected in the Dibrugarh district. The weather office has also issued an orange alert in Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim today.
Shimla-Kalka road at NH-5 opens for light vehicles
Himachal rain updates: Amid the heavy rainfall and landslide, the Kalka-Shimla National Highway that was blocked in the early hours of Friday has now been restored for light vehicles, officials said.
The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
This road was opened on Thursday after one week. The Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi said that over 200 roads are still closed and restoration is underway. He said that the losses continued daily.
"Last night due to the heavy rainfall, Kalka-Shimla road was also blocked, restoration is underway so far it has been opened for light vehicles. There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," Negi said.
Heavy rains predicted in these states today
IMD has predicted heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
Uttarakhand floods: Vehicle found in damaged condition inside the debris
Uttarakhand rain updates: As per Rudraprayag Police, a vehicle was found in a very badly damaged condition inside the debris and the bodies of 5 people, travelling in it, have also been recovered.
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami directs administration to provide necessary help, assistance to flood-affected people
Uttarakhand rain updates: While speaking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami after on his visit to Kotdwar, said, “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging many parts have been affected and bridges, roads and houses have been damaged, I visited all the places. The concerned administration is working efficiently... We have directed the administration to provide necessary help and assistance to the flood-affected people."
Assam rain: Flood situation in Assam worsens as more than 27000 people affected
Assam rain updates: The flood situation in Assam has again worsened as nearly 27, 000 people in six districts have been affected by the deluge and according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
19,163 people have been affected in the Dhemaji district while 5,666 people affected in the Dibrugarh district. 175 villages under 18 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts are currently under flood water. In Dhemaji district, 44 villages under Jonai, Dhemaji, Gogamukh and Sissiborgaon revenue circles have been affected by the current wave of flood, said ASDMA.
More than 10, 300 people have been affected alone in Sissiborgaon revenue circles and many flood-affected people have moved to safer places after the flood waters entered into their homes.
Himachal rains: 7 killed, 4 injured as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Chamba
Himachal rain updates: Seven persons were killed while four injured in Chamba district on Friday when their vehicle fell into the Siul river after being hit by a landslide, prompting the formation of an inquiry board to probe the matter and prevent similar accidents in future, officials said.
The deceased include six police personnel who were from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion posted at the Chamba Border. They have been identified as Rakesh Gora, Praveen Tondon, Kamaljeet, Sachin, Abhishek and Lakshay Kumar, while the seventh deceased is Chandru Ram, a local resident, the police said.
Uttarakhand Rains: 58 dead, over 35 injured in rain related incidents
Uttarakhand rains: According to information received from the State Emergency Operation Center, 58 people have lost their lives and 37 people have been injured so far in various incidents during this monsoon while 19 others are missing.
In addition, 1,167 houses were damaged, including 33 which were completely damaged, and a large amount of agricultural land was also washed away.
Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot due to the rains in the state.
Uttarakhand rains: 5 killed in landslide in Rudraprayag
Uttarakhand rain update: Five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district as the MeT department on Friday warned of heavy rains in six districts of Uttarakhand for the next few days.
