LIVE UPDATES

Weather LIVE updates: 5 killed in landslide in Rudraprayag; CM Dhami assures necessary help to flood-affected people

3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Weather Live updates: Normal life has been badly affected in Uttarakhand, Assam due to incessant rains. Due to excessive rains this year, natural calamities like landslides, floods and cloudbursts have caused huge loss of life and property.