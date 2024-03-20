IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms over East and Central India on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms over East and Central India on Wednesday.

Central and Eastern India In a post on X, IMD added, “Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, adjoining East Madhya Pradesh and east Telangana, interior Odisha, Jharkhand suggests light to moderate rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds and isolated hail over these regions during the night."

IMD further added, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning also likely over Bihar & adjoining East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur & Tripura during the night."

"Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning also likely over Uttarakhand, adjoining Himachal Pradesh during night time.

observed data is provisional," IMD added.

IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre has issued heavy rainfall warnings for five districts of Odisha for a 24-hour period starting from Wednesday morning. The affected districts include Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and Nayagarh, with an Orange Warning indicating preparedness.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in several other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, and Puri, among others.

The IMD has reported the presence of a trough or wind discontinuity spanning from Jharkhand to southern Assam in the lower tropospheric levels.

Northern India A new weak Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect the weather in the Western Himalayan region, beginning from the night of March 20, as per IMD forecasts. This disturbance is expected to bring isolated scattered light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from March 20 to 23, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from March 19 and again from March 21 to 23.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for Bihar from March 19 to 21.

Southern India IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms in Yanam from March 18 to 21, and similar weather conditions in Telangana from March 17 to 21, with a possibility of hailstorms on March 17.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience light to moderate rain during this period.

(With inputs from agencies)

