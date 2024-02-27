Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today. Check details

IMD predicts rainfall in Central India with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Rajasthan to receive light rain due to western disturbance. Snowfall anticipated in Himachal Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states of Central India on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Met department spokesperson told PTI that several parts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jaipur, will likely receive light rain at isolated places in the next 48 hours due to a new western disturbance, on Monday.

“There is a possibility of the formation of an induced circulation system in western Rajasthan and surrounding areas due to the activation of another intense western disturbance from March 1," according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, and rainfall in certain areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on March 1st and 2nd.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest temperatures were recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 8.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, and 9.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

In other locations, the minimum temperatures stayed above 10 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the Meteorological Office has also predicted rainfall and hailstorms for the next few days in some parts of the Madhya Pradesh.

"The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line so there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur at some places," Parmendra Kumar, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal told ANI.

“There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some districts like Narmadapuram Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa in the state as well," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is a possibility of the same temperature in the state capital while there may be a slight drop in the minimum temperature. This weather may remain the same for the next three days in the state, after which it may open," he added.

According to the Met Office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Gwalior and Bhind districts in the forenoon hours.

Moreover, the meteorological department has anticipated snowfall across numerous locations in the higher hills of Himachal Pradesh from February 25th to March 1st. Additionally, rainfall is predicted at select areas in the mid-hills on February 26th, 27th, and 29th, and at numerous other sites on March 1st, attributed to a new western disturbance expected to impact the Himalayan region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

