Weather Update: Moderate rainfall to continue in Delhi till tomorrow, says IMD

RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD has said that no significant rainfall will happen from 10 October onwards, however, Drizzling/light rain might happen, he added.
The India Meteorological Department on 8 October has said that moderate rainfall to continue in Delhi till tomorrow i.e. 9 October.
Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning issued. Likely to reduce tomorrow, sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling/light rain might happen."
Jenamani further added that heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place on 8 and 9 October for Uttarakhand, West and East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and today for West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, he said.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday leading to traffic snarls in several locations of the city.
Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri, were among several places which witnessed waterlogging, civic and PWD authorities said.
"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police had tweeted.
There was a heavy traffic jam reported from the Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were seen on the Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh, as well as on the Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk to Dhaula Kuan loop.
The city requires an integrated drainage system to enable the free flow of water, an urban planning expert Prabhakar Kumar told PTI.
“Improper integration of the drainage system especially near the flyovers or the underpasses or in densely populated areas makes the situation worse. Drains mainly along the roads, flyovers and underpasses should be corrected in a way that the slope of the roads matches the drains," said Prabhakar Kumar.
To mitigate waterlogging problems, water-sensitive urban design and planning are required.
Meanwhile, IMD in its forecast had said that North and Central India is most likely to witness thunderstorm, with heavy rains during 8-10 October.
As per tweets by IMD, very heavy rainfall is most likely to take place over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 8-9 October, while the same may take place on 8 October in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.
Gujarat Region and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are going to witness widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and lightning on 8-9 October, while Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka will experience the same on 10 October, it said in a series of tweets.
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Gujarat region on 8 October and over Tamil Nadu on 9 October, while moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal (SHWB) and Sikkim during 8-12 October. Bihar on experience rainfall on 11 October.
Also North East India is likely too see thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall. It is most likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between 8-12 October, it said.
IMD also said that South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Karaikal are likely to see moderate rainfall between 8-12 October.
IMD also said that South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Karaikal are likely to see moderate rainfall between 8-12 October.