Weather update: Monsoon alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till June 16

The monsoon is expected to enter an active phase, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations and isolated extremely heavy downpours across South Peninsular India between June 12 and 16, and over Konkan and Goa on June 13 and 14, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to persist across Northwest India, with severe heatwaves at isolated spots in West Rajasthan continuing until June 12, after which they are expected to subside.

Get the latest IMD predictions here: South Peninsular India: Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep over the next seven days. From June 10 to 14, light to moderate showers, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

In addition, strong surface winds are very likely to affect Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 10 to 12, and Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on June 14.

West India: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some or isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Konkan & Goa on June 11, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Madhya Maharashtra on June 10 and 11, and Marathawada from June 11 to 14. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall is forecast for Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during June 12 to 16, with extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa on June 13 and 14.

Northwest India In Northwest India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at some or isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph.

This weather is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad till June 12, and over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 12 to 16, as well as West Rajasthan from June 14 to 16.

Northeast India In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many or some places across the region over the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from June 11 to 16, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 10 to 16.

On June 10 and 11, parts of Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Heat wave and warn night warnings IMF predicted heat wave conditions very likely at many/some places over West Rajasthan during the 10th-16th with severe heatwave conditions at isolated/some parts during 10th-13th June.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely at isolated/some parts are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan during 10th-13th June,” IMD said.