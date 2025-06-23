Weather Update: Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday, red alert issued for Madhya Pradesh - Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. It also predicted that heavy to very rains would arrive in Delhi by Tuesday.

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and winds reaching 30-40 kmph during the evening and night hours are expected. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities.

Flood-like situation in Surat: Amid the monsoon approaching across the country, a flood-like situation erupted in several parts of Surat following heavy rains lashed the city on Monday.

Floodwater even entered apartments on the ground floor, and roads were waterlogged, leading to traffic disruptions. Several vehicles were found submerged in the water.

According to Deshgujarat report, Surat has been hit with extremely heavy rainfall, recording up to 8.7 inches of rain within 8 hours since 6 am. The intense spell between 8 am and 10 am alone brought 5.3 inches of rain, leading to waterlogged streets and submerged vehicles.

Following the intense rainfall and waterlogging, the district collector advised morning-shift schoolchildren to return home early and ordered the afternoon shift to be dismissed as well. Also citizens have been urged to stay indoors, exercise caution, and contact the district control room in case of emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Valsad, Botad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, and Panchmahal districts in Gujarat.

Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Tapi, Surat, Dang, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Kheda, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Chhota Udepur, and Narmada are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

India's weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for specific regions in Madhya Pradesh—West Madhya Pradesh—predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from this, the Met Department also issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Konkan region, Gujarat, Bihar, and the entire north-eastern states.

For the rest of India, the IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall in next two days.

Among other predictions, the Met department said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh during 23-27 June. And heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Vidarbha during 23-27 June.

West India: For the West India, IMD in its forecast said that very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat during 23-29 June. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada may receive moderate rainfall at many places during the same period. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the following from 22-26 June 2025.

East and North-east India: The IMD issued an orange alert for all North-east states, predicting isolated very heavy rainfall, specially in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on 23-24 June. While the met department also predicted moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

The Met Department also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim during 23-27 June.

South Peninsular India: In its forecast, the met department predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Karnataka Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam during 23-27 June. It added that strong surface winds -- speed reaching 40-60 kmph -- are very likely over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

Northwest India: During 25-27 June, isolated heavy rainfall are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, predicted IMD.