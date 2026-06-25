Weather update: Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal on IMD's alert as monsoon advances into more states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin today provided an update on the progress of the monsoon. The IMD report said that conditions were favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar in the coming days. Several states are on IMD's orange alert today, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and parts of West Bengal.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Maharashtra, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand, today the 24th June, 2026," IMD said.

View full Image View full Image Monsoon tracker: Several states are on IMD's orange alert today.

Weather forecast for East India IMD has forecast wet spells till 28 June and again on 30 June. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast, over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. Among other eastern states, Jharkhand will most likely witness downpour till 27 June and again from 29 to 30 June; Odisha till 29 June, said IMD.

Weather forecast for Central India Moving to the weather forecast for central India, residents of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region can brace for heavy rains today and again from 27 to 28 June, according to the IMD. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh will witness similar weather conditions over the next four days, said the met department.

Weather forecast for Northwest India Weather forecast for Northwest India says, “Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab during 25th-26th June and during 29th-30th June; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 25th-26th June; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th June; West Rajasthan on 26th June; East Rajasthan during 25th-30th June, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan during 27th-28th June.”

According to the weather agency, dust storms are likely in West Rajasthan today.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience “isolated to scattered rainfall” over the next few days, per IMD.

Weather forecast for Northeast India Forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya today, IMD said similar weather conditions will persist for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 27; and for Arunachal Pradesh till 30 June.

Weather forecast for West India “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 25th-26th June and during 28th-30th June; Madhya Maharashtra during 25th-27th June and on 30th June; Marathawada during 25th June," the press release added.

Weather forecast for South Peninsular India IMD said, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 27th-29th June; Kerala & Mahe during 27th-30th June; Lakshadweep on 28th June; Coastal Karnataka and Telangana during 25th-30th June; North Interior Karnataka during 28th-30th June; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-30th June; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 26th-28th June."

Cities on IMD's alert Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Bhopal are on IMD's yellow alert today due to the possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raipur, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Mumbai is also on yellow alert today as weather conditions indicate the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds.