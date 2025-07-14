Weather update: Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR; ‘Yellow Alert’ for Kolkata | Check IMD predictions today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a widespread weather alert predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several regions of the country between July 14 and 19.

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR | Watch Parts of the city were lashed by rain on Sunday evening, bringing relief from the humid weather. The weather department has issued a red alert for more showers over the next few hours and throughout Monday.

The weather department, in its latest forecast, said a cloud mass approaching from the southeast may cause light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi: People visit Kartavya Path during a rainy evening, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI07_13_2025_000379B)

For Monday, the department has forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall across the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Northwest India In Northwest India, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan from July 14 to 15 and in West Rajasthan on July 14 and 15, said the IMD.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from July 14 to 17; in Uttarakhand from July 14 to 19; in Punjab on July 16; and across Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on July 14.

IMD further noted that Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy showers, particularly in the western parts on July 14, 17, and 18, and in the eastern regions from July 15 to 18, with very heavy rainfall anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh on July 16.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains for the next seven days, IMD said in an official release.

East and Central India Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over West Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 17, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from July 13 to 19, and in Chhattisgarh and Bihar from July 14 to 17. Other affected areas include Vidarbha (July 17), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (July 14–16), West Bengal & Sikkim (July 13–15), and Jharkhand (July 13–16), with pockets of very heavy rainfall across these regions on specific days. Widespread thunderstorm activity is also likely throughout the period, IMD said in an official release.

In Western India, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Saurashtra & Kutch on July 13 and 14. The Gujarat Region is likely to see both heavy and very heavy rainfall between July 13 and 16. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many places over the region during the next five days.

Kolkata rains: IMD issues yellow alert Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal are expected to receive increased rainfall on Monday due to active monsoon conditions and the potential development of a low-pressure system, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Alipore. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for the day, signalling the likelihood of heavy rain in isolated areas.

Kolkata, Jul 09 (ANI): A view of the overflowing Ganga river following rain, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Met Office stated that the monsoon trough remains active over South Bengal, and an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Northeast India

Northeast India will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh from July 13 to 19, with very heavy showers likely over Meghalaya on July 15.