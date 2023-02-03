Weather update: Nine trains running late due to low visibility
Weather news: Indian Railways stated that Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is running late by five-and-a-half hours, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is delayed by four hours, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express late by two-and-a-half hours, and Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours.
A total of nine trains are running late due to low visibility, said Railway officials on Friday. These trains include Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, etc, according to news agency ANI.
