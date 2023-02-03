Weather update: Nine trains running late due to low visibility

A total of nine trains are running late due to low visibility, said Railway officials on Friday. These trains include Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, etc, according to news agency ANI.

Indian Railways stated that Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is running late by five-and-a-half hours, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is delayed by four hours, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express late by two-and-a-half hours, Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express late by one hour, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express late by three hours, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes, and Lucknow-New Delhi Mail late by one hour.

As many as 11 passenger trains were delayed in north India due to low visibility, the Railways had informed. Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express were late by three-and-a-half hours.

Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to concerning levels across the Delhi-NCR region.

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported to be moderate at 193. The AQI at the Delhi airport too was moderate at 180, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, from 300 to 400 is very poor and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi is expected to experience strong winds during the daytime with the lowest temperature around nine degrees and the maximum around 22 degrees.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 18.9 degrees.

Earlier, the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to have issued a fog alert for passengers.

(With ANI inputs)