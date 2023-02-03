Weather update: Nine trains running late due to low visibility

Indian Railways stated that Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is running late by five-and-a-half hours, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is delayed by four hours, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express late by two-and-a-half hours, Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express late by one hour, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express late by three hours, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes, and Lucknow-New Delhi Mail late by one hour.