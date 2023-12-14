Weather Update: North India witnesses dense fog, IMD predicts rainfall in these Southern states
IMD weather Update: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on December 14, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.
IMD weather Update: A chilling weather pattern has sent shivers down the spines of people everywhere. Several areas in the north have experienced temperatures below zero degrees Celsius as the winter season unfolds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message