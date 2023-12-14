IMD weather Update: A chilling weather pattern has sent shivers down the spines of people everywhere. Several areas in the north have experienced temperatures below zero degrees Celsius as the winter season unfolds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spell of dense fog continues to run through northern India.

Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on December 14, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 ('very poor').

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was at 100 per cent, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday at 6.8 degrees Celsius and on Monday at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Southern India Between December 15 and 17, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

In addition, isolated heavy rains are expected to fall in south Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 16 and 17.

Over the next 4-5 days, there is unlikely to be a significant change in Minimum Temperatures over most parts of the country, it added.

