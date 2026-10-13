Weather Update, Northeast Monsoon onset: IMD predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka this week

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the South Andaman Sea and move towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Skymet weather said on Monday. The weather agency predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, from October 14–19.

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The agency had said weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled across parts of northern India during the next 24 hours.

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"Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West UP may receive rain and thunderstorms. Parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may also experience scattered rainfall," it said in a post on X around 8:30 pm on Monday.

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What did IMD say? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of the country and simultaneous commencement of northeast monsoon rains over the south peninsula during the next two to three days.

"With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, a prolonged wet spell is likely over south peninsular India during the next 5–6 days," the IMD said.

According to the forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 15–18.

"North Interior Karnataka is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on 17 and 18 October, while Rayalaseema may experience similar conditions on 15 and 16 October," the IMD said in its forecast.

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Meanwhile, Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during October 12-13, the IMD added.

Delhi weather In Delhi, the IMD predicted "partly cloudy sky" on Tuesday (October 13).

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C to 34°C and 20°C to 22°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in