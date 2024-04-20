Weather update: Odisha reports first sunstroke death; IMD predicts heatwave till April 21 in THESE states
Odisha records first sunstroke death as temperatures soar above 44 degrees Celsius, with 71 hospitalised due to heat-related illnesses. IMD forecasts heatwave conditions to continue in the state till April 21, with some relief expected after that.
As the heatwave conditions grip India, Odisha has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions over the last few days, the state has reported the season's first sunstroke death, officials said on Friday.
