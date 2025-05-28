Weather update: Rain Alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, other states till June 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern states of India till May 30th.

Check IMD predictions here Southern India Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka from May 28 to June 2.

South Interior Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period. North Interior Karnataka is likely to see similar weather from May 28 to May 30. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe (May 28–30).

Meanwhile, IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana (May 28–29) and Rayalaseema on May 28. Very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana on May 28 and 29, IMD said in a release.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds, along with heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely on May 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from May 28 to June 2, said IMD.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an advisory for strong thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected across South Interior Karnataka (May 28–30) and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema (May 28–29).

Northwest India IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till June 2.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during this period. Thundersquall activity is expected over several regions, including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 28 and 29, Punjab on May 29, and 30, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 30 and 31, West Uttar Pradesh on May 31, and East Rajasthan on May 29 and 30.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand from May 28 to June 2 and over Himachal Pradesh on May 31.

West India The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from May 28 to June 2.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Gujarat State and Marathwada from May 28 to 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Marathwada on May 28 and over Gujarat during this period, while Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly from May 28 to 29.

Northeast India “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning over Northeast India during the next 7 days,” said IMD.

Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 28th May - 02nd June.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Mizoram on 28th, Assam & Meghalaya on 29th & 30th May, said IMD.

East and Central India The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha until May 31.

Similar weather is expected over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during the same period. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 28, over Chhattisgarh till May 29, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from May 28 to 31, Jharkhand between May 28 and 30, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from May 29 to June 1, according to IMD.