Weather update: Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Punjab and Haryana. IMD issues alert for next 24 hours
The weather in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday turned gusty after medium to heavy rain and hailstorm hit some parts of the regions in the evening. As per IMD, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may witness similar weather conditions tomorrow.
