Weather update: Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Punjab and Haryana. IMD issues alert for next 24 hours

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The weather in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday turned gusty after medium to heavy rain and hailstorm hit some parts of the regions in the evening. As per IMD, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may witness similar weather conditions tomorrow.

Weather update: Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Punjab and Haryana

The weather in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday turned gusty after medium to heavy rain and hailstorm hit some parts of the regions in the evening.

The hail storm was witnessed at Panchkula, Kurukshetra, parts of Ambala and Pundri in Kaithal district. Some places in Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal witnessed light to moderate rain.

The Meteorological department had earlier issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana and predicted hailstorm and gusty winds. As per weatherman, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may witness similar weather conditions tomorrow.

