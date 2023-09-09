Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday bringing temperatures down in the city. Areas including Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Lajpat Nagar, INA, Narela witnessed light rainfall. Moreover, The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has predicted more light intensity rain, drizzle over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next 2 hours.

In Maharashtra, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra till Sunday. As per the weather department, yellow has been issued today while green alert has been issued for tomorrow in Palghar. Moreover, in Mumbai, a green alert has been issued from September 9-12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains over northeast India during next four days and over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Gujarat during next two days.

Check full weather forecast here:

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 8th September; over Odisha on 8th and 12th September; Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 8 and 9 September; and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th -12th September.

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th -10th September and over Kerala & Mahe during 08th -11th September.

Central India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 08th–10th September;

West India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 8th and 12th September and over Gujarat Region on 08th & 09th September.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rains has been predicted over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 08th-12th and Arunachal Pradesh on 10th September.

Northwest India:

-IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on 09th September and over East Uttar Pradesh during 8th-10th September.