Weather update: Rainfall likely in these states for next three days

As per the prediction, an orange alert has been issued on Wednesday for various districts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh. Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Koraput district with a possibility of heavy rainfall over these districts.