Weather update: Rainfall likely in these states for next three days

Weather update: Rainfall likely in these states for next three days2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for 18 states including Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal, and others for the coming three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely over several states including Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and others for the next three days.
As per the prediction, an orange alert has been issued on Wednesday for various districts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh. Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Koraput district with a possibility of heavy rainfall over these districts.
The weather office also predicts rainfall in 17 other states including Rajasthan,: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, rain spell lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday but high humidity added to the discomfiture of the residents. A few areas in south and central Delhi received light precipitation.
On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
1) Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Rajasthan, north Gujarat Region & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24th; Chhattisgarh on 26th & 27th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th; August.
2) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 24th; Odisha on 24th & 25th; East Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th; Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 26th-28th and over Bihar on 27th & 28th August.
3) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 24th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th August.
4) Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th.
5) Rainfall in Assam & Meghalaya during 26th-28th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next three days.
6) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 27 August.
7) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab on 24th; Jammu & Kashmir and over Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 24th & 28 August.
8) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka & Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 24th.
9) Light rainfall in South Interior Karnataka on 24th, 26th & 27th; Rayalaseema during 26th-28th; Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe during 24-28 August.
10) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe on 24th August.
