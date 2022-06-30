Delhi-NCR region saw good rainfall today morning, providing some respite from humid conditions. Traffic jams were also reported from some parts of Delhi NCR and flight operations were impacted. Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police said, quoting the weather department. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it added.

The weather department said that “southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022."

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh," the weather department added.

Some airlines have issued advisory, saying that flight operations have been impacted.

View Full Image Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (PTI)

“Due to bad weather, our flight operations are impacted in #Delhi and #Chandigarh. Please keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said in a tweet.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," another airline SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Delhi Traffic Police in a series of tweeted have urged commuters to avoid some stretches of road. “Traffic is affected on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu in the carriageways going from Lodhi Underpass and AIIMS towards Sarai Kale Khan and DND due to waterlogging. Commuters are requested to avoid the stretch," it said in a tweet.

View Full Image New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the NH-24 amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi (PTI)

“Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging," it added.

Traffic is affected in the carriageway from IIT Flyover towards Munirka due to breakdown of an HTV, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The weather department has also predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over West Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 2 and in east Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 1