Weather update: Rains lash Delhi-NCR, flights impacted, traffic jams reported

Delhi-NCR region saw good rainfall today morning, providing some respite from humid conditions. Traffic jams were also reported from some parts of Delhi NCR and flight operations were impacted. Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police said, quoting the weather department. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}