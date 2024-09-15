The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall several parts of the states till September 18, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. As per IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over South Jharkhand on 15 September, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on September 15 to 17 and West Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18.

