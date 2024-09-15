Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Red alert issued in THESE states till September 18. Check IMD weather forecast here

Red alert issued in THESE states till September 18. Check IMD weather forecast here

Livemint

  • The weather department said the depression is likely to cause isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over three states till September 18.

Weather update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in three states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall several parts of the states till September 18, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. As per IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over South Jharkhand on 15 September, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on September 15 to 17 and West Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.