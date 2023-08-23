IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and other parts of India. Delhi-NCR experiencing rainfall. Himachal Pradesh to face moderate to heavy rainfall. Educational institutions in Shimla district to remain closed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains over Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Bihar today and tomorrow i.e. on 23 and 24 August.

Apart from this, the weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rains likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Northern parts of Uttar Pradesh & Bihar and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim & Northeast India during next 2-3 days and decrease thereafter.

Currently, it is raining in Delhi-NCR. The RWFC Delhi has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many Places of Delhi, NCR, Haryana, UP during the next two hours.

Meanwhile, in Himachal moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in many places in the state of Himachal Pradesh on today. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu on Wednesday. In the state, due to the rains, all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district will be closed on the 23rd and 24th of August.

Check full IMD weather forecast here Northwest India -Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during 22nd-25th; over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-25th and over northern Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on 22nd August, 2023.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over north Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 22nd-24th August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 23rd & 24th August, 2023.

Central India: -IMD has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region during next 2 days.

East India: -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 4 days; Gangetic West Bengal during 23rd-25th; Odisha during 22nd-25th & Jharkhand during 23rd -24th and over Bihar during 22nd- 26th August, 2023.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 24th & 25th August; over Bihar during 22nd & 25th August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd and over Bihar on 23rd & 24th August, 2023.

Northeast India: -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during next 4 days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 22nd-26th August.