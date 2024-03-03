Weather update: Snow alert issued; rain in Delhi and THESE states today. Check IMD forecast here
Weather update: IMD forecasts rain/snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 3rd March. Uttarakhand to experience rain, snowfall with thunderstorm on the same day.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in several parts of the Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rain at many places today including Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh among other regions.