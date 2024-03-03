Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in several parts of the Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rain at many places today including Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh among other regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD snowfall prediction In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain/snowfall at some places on 3rd March and at isolated places on 4th March.

Yesterday, snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh crippled daily life in the tribal Lahaul, Spiti and Kinnaur districts and sent about 441 roads, including five national highways in the state, inaccessible. The local MeT office in the state has predicted a wet spell till March 7 as a fresh Western Disturbance would affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heavy snowfall blankets Ladakh, hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana | Watch video In Uttarakhand, light to moderate rain, snowfall has been predicted at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning on 3rd March.

Also Read: La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says… IMD rain prediction Rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours today. Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers. As per RWFC Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad) AND NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida), Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

Also Read: PM Modi shares two takeaways for youth from Sachin Tendulkar's recent Kashmir trip: 'Precious jewel of incredible India' In Uttarakhand, IMD said that light to moderate rain, thunderstorm likely to occur at most places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts and at many places in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri & Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, and very light to light rain/ thunderstorm at a few places likely to occur in the remaining districts of the state. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely to occur at a isolated places in Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Almora, Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital & Udham singh Nagar districts of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on 3rd March over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh.

In addition to this, IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain at some places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) over East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that the country is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May. It also said that it is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March with more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm. During a press conference, IMD director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said that the country is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!