Weather update today: Heavy rains in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal; light rains in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange alert in THESE states

Weather Update today: Heavy rainfall in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal, light rain in Delhi-Mumbai. The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, etc for today

Published23 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Weather Update today: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states and issued orange alert for Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and other north eastern states.
Weather Update today: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states and issued orange alert for Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and other north eastern states.

Weather Update today: Due to active monsoon troughs lying over the Indian mainland, several Indian states have continued to witness heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, August 23. The weather forecasting agency has also issued an Orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

IMD Rainfall warning today

In a social media post on X, the India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, etc.

IMD has also warned people of potential flooding, disruption of traffic, minor damage to roads, damage to vulnerable structures and advised them to be prepared of any adverse situation due to heavy rainfall in the mentioned states.

23 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
