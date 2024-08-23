Weather update today: Heavy rains in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal; light rains in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange alert in THESE states

Weather Update today: Due to active monsoon troughs lying over the Indian mainland, several Indian states have continued to witness heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, August 23. The weather forecasting agency has also issued an Orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.
In a social media post on X, the India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, etc.
Rainfall Warning : 23rd August 2024— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2024
वर्षा की चेतावनी : 23rd अगस्त 2024#rainfallwarning #IMDWeatherUpdate #rainfall #uttarakand #odisha #nagaland #manipur #mizoram #tripura #konkan #goa pic.twitter.com/aLHuj9BSM2
IMD has also warned people of potential flooding, disruption of traffic, minor damage to roads, damage to vulnerable structures and advised them to be prepared of any adverse situation due to heavy rainfall in the mentioned states.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess