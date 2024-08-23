Weather update today: Heavy rains in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal; light rains in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange alert in THESE states

Weather Update today: Due to active monsoon troughs lying over the Indian mainland, several Indian states have continued to witness heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, August 23. The weather forecasting agency has also issued an Orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.