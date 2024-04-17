Weather update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states; heavy rains in North East India. Check forecast here
Weather update today: IMD predicts isolated heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorm, lightning expected in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep till April 21.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in several states across the country till April 20. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya today. In addition to this, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mahe among other states till April 20.