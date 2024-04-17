Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in several states across the country till April 20. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya today. In addition to this, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mahe among other states till April 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heatwave alert in India: Beat the heat with THESE dos and don'ts in Summer. Details here IMD issues heatwave alert The weather department has issued a heatwave alert over Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch today i.e. on April 17.

Moreover, heatwave have also been predicted over isolated pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 17th and 18th April, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 16-20 April and over Telangana on 17 and 18 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema during 15th-18th April, IMD said in its bulletin.

Also Read: ‘Bountiful monsoon signals...’: Here is what Anand Mahindra said about IMD's 'above normal' rainfall prediction IMD rainfall predictions IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rains accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from 18-20 April. As per RWFC Delhi, partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds has been predicted today and tomorrow i.e. April 18. It has also predicted very light rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds on April 19.

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rains over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 17th and 19th April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, Mahe and isolated to scattered rains with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep from 18th-21st April.

Heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 18 and 19 April, it said.

IMD snowfall predictions Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand from 18th-21st April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Himachal Pradesh, Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert in the state warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in isolated areas on Friday i.e. on April 19. The alert comes as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to affect northwest India from Thursday. The weather office has also predicted a wet spell in the state until April 21, except for Wednesday.

