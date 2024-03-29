Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy snow in J-K, Himachal; heat wave alert in THESE states
Weather update today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall/snowfall in J-K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 29-30 March. Heat wave alerts issued in various parts of the country.
Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today. In addition to this, heat wave alerts have also been issued in many parts of the country today. It also stated that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch on 29th March and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe from 28 March to 1st April.