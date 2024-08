The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several states today i.e. August 31. As per IMD, an alert for very heavy rains has been issued in Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check full IMD forecast here 1. Gujarat which has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days is set to witness very heavy rains in several districts of the state. In its forecast, the Met department said, "Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in all the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and in Diu.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Moreover, yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli.

3. In Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rains has been predicted over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts. Moreover, heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (35-45 kmph) has been predicted over Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan districts.

4. In other parts of the states, isolated very heavy rains has been preidcted over Vidarbha on 1st and 2nd September; Chhattisgarh on 31st August and 1st September; East Madhya Pradesh on 2nd September; Gujarat Region during 2nd -4th September; West Madhya Pradesh on 03rd September; Madhya Maharashtra during 3rd – 5th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rains over Konkan & Goa during 1st – 5th September; Marathwada during 1st – 3rd September; and Saurashtra and Kutch 2nd – 4th September.

6. As per IMD, isolated very heavy rains is also very likely over Odisha on 31st August, while heavy rains has been predicted over Odisha during 30th August– 1st September; Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 30th August- 03rd September; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 31st August; Arunachal Pradesh during 31st August-3rd September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. In South India, the weather officie has predicted isolated very heavy rains over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka on 31st August; Telangana during 31st August-2nd September.

8. Isolated heavy rains has been over Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka on 31st August; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana during 30th August- 3rd September.

9. In Northwest India, the weather department predicted isolated heavy rains very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 2nd and 3rd September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}