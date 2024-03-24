Weather update today: IMD predicts rain in Punjab, Haryana, THESE states; heat wave conditions in Saurashtra, Kutch
Weather update today: IMD predicts light rainfall/snowfall in Western Himalayan Region on 24th March; heavy snowfall leads to closure of Srinagar-Leh National Highway.
Weather update today: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily bulletin has issued rainfall, snowfall alert in several parts of the country today, i.e. 24 March. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during 23rd–27th March.