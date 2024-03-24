Weather update today: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily bulletin has issued rainfall, snowfall alert in several parts of the country today, i.e. 24 March. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during 23rd–27th March.

IMD snowfall predictions

IMD has predicted light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on 23rd & 24th March over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad. On Saturday, over 300 people who were stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to heavy snowfall were airlifted by the Indian Air Force, an official said as reported by PTI. Heavy snowfall led to closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Moreover, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 26th March due to which isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 26-29 March.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 25 and 26 March; over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25 March.

IMD rainfall prediction

In the North East India, the weather officie stated that heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya 25th and 26th March.

It has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 23 - 29 March.

Light rainfall has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana on 24 March and with thunderstorms and lightning over Rajasthan today.

Delhi weather update:

As per RWFC Delhi, cloudy sky with possibility of light drizzle at one or two places towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to be 22 and 17 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 183 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

