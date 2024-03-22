Weather update today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning overa several parts of the country till 26 March. The weather office has also predicted light rain/snowfall with thunderstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Speaking of the hot and humid weather, IMD stated it is very likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Saurashtra and Kutch during next four days while over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days.

IMD rainfall prediction

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 21st-26th March. In addition to this, an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued over Assam and Meghalaya 21st-23rd and 25 March.

-Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala on 21st and 22nd March.

In Tamil Nadu, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu whereas in Karnataka, IMD has predicted light rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

The Weather department has also predicted isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 21st, 22nd and 24th March and over Haryana on 24th March.

IMD snowfall prediction

IMD has predicted light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 21st -24 March

"Isolated hailstorm is very likely Himachal Pradesh on 22nd March.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has forecasted very light to light rain / snow at isolated places in hills of Uttarakhand. “Snowfall likely to occur at places with height of 3500 meter and above has been predicted." It further added that dry weather is likely to prevail in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places in hills of Uttarakhand.

