Weather update today: IMD predicts rainfall in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and THESE states. Check forecast
Hot and humid weather expected in Rayalaseema, Kerala, Saurashtra, and other areas for the next few days, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to experience similar conditions soon.
Weather update today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning overa several parts of the country till 26 March. The weather office has also predicted light rain/snowfall with thunderstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.