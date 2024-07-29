Weather update today: Rajasthan and Gujarat on orange alert for heavy showers; check IMD’s full forecast here

The IMD forecast very heavy rainfall in Gujarat on July 29 and in Goa and Maharashtra on August 1. Check the full weather forecast here.

Fareha Naaz
Published29 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Monsoon update: Haryana and Delhi will likely witness wet spells until July 31, IMD said.
Monsoon update: Haryana and Delhi will likely witness wet spells until July 31, IMD said.(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 29, predicting heavy precipitation during the day.

Let's have a look at forecasts and warnings across India issued by the IMD in view of prevailing weather systems.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

IMD's forecast for west and central India

The weather department forecastthunderstorms and lightning with “very heavy rainfall” in Gujarat on July 29 and in Goa and Maharashtra on August 1.

Besides this, “heavy rainfall” is likely in Madhya Pradesh today, July 31, and on August 1, and in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

IMD's forecast for northwest India

Isolated "very heavy rainfall" likely in Rajasthan on July 29, in West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 31, and in Uttarakhand on July 31 and August 1, according to the IMD forecast.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains highlights: High tide in the next few hours amid yellow alert

The weather department predicted "heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir until August 1, in Himachal Pradesh until July 30 and on August 1, and in Uttarakhand until July 30.

The Haryana and Delhi regions will likely witness wet spells until July 31. Heavy downpours have been predicted for Rajasthan today and for Uttar Pradesh on July 30 and August 1.

Also Read | Delhi news: Light showers today; AQI ‘satisfactory’ reports pollution board

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India

The Meteorological Department forecast the possibility of "heavy rainfall in Karnataka on July 29 and in Kerala till July 31.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India

IMD predicted, “Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on July 3; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 30–August 1.”

It added, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 29.”

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue as IMD issues yellow alert

Wet spells have been forecast for Assam and Meghalaya till August 1, for West Bengal and Sikkim, from July 30 till August, for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 29 and August 1, for Odisha on August 1, and for Jharkhand on July 30 and August 1.

 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
