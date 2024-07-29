Weather update today: Rajasthan and Gujarat on orange alert for heavy showers; check IMD’s full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 29, predicting heavy precipitation during the day.

Let's have a look at forecasts and warnings across India issued by the IMD in view of prevailing weather systems.

IMD's forecast for west and central India The weather department forecastthunderstorms and lightning with “very heavy rainfall” in Gujarat on July 29 and in Goa and Maharashtra on August 1.

Besides this, “heavy rainfall” is likely in Madhya Pradesh today, July 31, and on August 1, and in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

IMD's forecast for northwest India Isolated "very heavy rainfall" likely in Rajasthan on July 29, in West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 31, and in Uttarakhand on July 31 and August 1, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather department predicted "heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir until August 1, in Himachal Pradesh until July 30 and on August 1, and in Uttarakhand until July 30.

The Haryana and Delhi regions will likely witness wet spells until July 31. Heavy downpours have been predicted for Rajasthan today and for Uttar Pradesh on July 30 and August 1.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India The Meteorological Department forecast the possibility of "heavy rainfall in Karnataka on July 29 and in Kerala till July 31.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India IMD predicted, “Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on July 3; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 30–August 1.”

It added, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 29.”

