Weather update today: Red alert for extremely heavy rains in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa. See IMD forecast here

  • Weather update today: The weather department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated16 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Weather update today: Red alert issued in THESE states. (Image: ANI)
Weather update today: Red alert issued in THESE states. (Image: ANI)

Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several Western and southern states of the country. As per IMD, red alert has been issued in isolated places of Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

Apart from this, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been predicted over West Madhya Pradesh on 16th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 18th and 19th July.

Also Read | Lightning strikes kill at least 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Bihar; IMD predicts…

In Maharashtra, according to RMC Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations in the districts of North Konkan, with similar conditions are likely in the districts of South Konkan-Goa today. In the Ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected. The Ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in isolated locations in the districts of Marathwada.

Also Read | IMD weather update: Delhi’s morning commute disrupted by heavy rains

Check full IMD forecast here

- The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Chhattisgarh, and North Interior Karnataka from July 15th to 19th while heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from July 15th to 18th, and in Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on July 16th.

Also Read | VIDEO | 200 tourists rescued from Anjaneri Fort after heavy rains in Nashik

-Speaking of East and North East India, heavy rains has been predicted at isolated places over Odisha during 15th-19th July with isolated very heavy rains on 19 July; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 16th July; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 16th & 17th July.

-In Northwest India, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during 15th-19th July; West Uttar Pradesh on 17th and 18th July; East Uttar Pradesh on 17th July; West Rajasthan on 18th July and Himachal Pradesh on 17th & 18th July. Moreover, the weather office has predicted isolated very heavy rains over Uttarakhand on 17th and 18th July while in East Rajasthan on 18 July.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather update today: Red alert for extremely heavy rains in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa. See IMD forecast here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.000.00
    Chennai
    73,827.000.00
    Delhi
    73,972.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue