Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several Western and southern states of the country. As per IMD, red alert has been issued in isolated places of Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates Apart from this, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been predicted over West Madhya Pradesh on 16th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 18th and 19th July.

In Maharashtra, according to RMC Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations in the districts of North Konkan, with similar conditions are likely in the districts of South Konkan-Goa today. In the Ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected. The Ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in isolated locations in the districts of Marathwada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check full IMD forecast here - The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Chhattisgarh, and North Interior Karnataka from July 15th to 19th while heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from July 15th to 18th, and in Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on July 16th.

-Speaking of East and North East India, heavy rains has been predicted at isolated places over Odisha during 15th-19th July with isolated very heavy rains on 19 July; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 16th July; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 16th & 17th July.

-In Northwest India, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during 15th-19th July; West Uttar Pradesh on 17th and 18th July; East Uttar Pradesh on 17th July; West Rajasthan on 18th July and Himachal Pradesh on 17th & 18th July. Moreover, the weather office has predicted isolated very heavy rains over Uttarakhand on 17th and 18th July while in East Rajasthan on 18 July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!