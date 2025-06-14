Heatwave alert: UP school closed up to Class 8 till June 30

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council announced closure of schools across the state up to Class 8 till June 30 in view of sweltering heat. Earlier, the summer vacations were scheduled to conclude on June 15.

As per the latest notification issued on June 13, summer vacations have been extended for another 15 days. Hence, the first day of school after the summer break will be July 1.

Read notice on extended summer vacations here:

Uttar Pradesh weather forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release warned against heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh on June 14 and issued a yellow alert for the day.

IMD in its weather bulletin dated June 13 stated, “Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh” until June 19.

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh between June 17 and 19 and in West Uttar Pradesh on June 19, IMD said.

In the coming days, light precipitation will be accompanied by thundershowers mainly along Tarai Region. Gradual intensification and extension of rainfall activity is expected to extend from East UP to West UP after June 14. Notably, it is expected that rainfall activity will be near normal in East UP and above normal in West UP.

Between June 20 and 26, “Good rainfall activity likely over most parts of the State during week. Rainfall activity is likely to be ABOVE NORMAL across the state,” IMD said in its extended range forecast for Uttar Pradesh.

