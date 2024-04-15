Weather Update: ‘Yellow alert’ for heatwave in Odisha; hailstorm in Sikkim, says IMD. Check details here
Weather update: IMD forecasts a significant increase in daytime temperatures in Odisha due to dry air and high solar insolation. Interior areas to witness temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius.
Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a significant increase in daytime temperatures across various parts of Odisha in the next four to five days, with an expected rise of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.
