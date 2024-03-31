IMD forecasts a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in northeastern states. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh have widespread rainfall. Thunderstorm warning for Odisha, Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a yellow alert for significant rainfall in the northeastern states on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm) at isolated places very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on March 30, 2024 and March 31."

Meanwhile, over the next 24 hours, Central India is anticipated to experience isolated rainfall. Conversely, widespread rainfall activities are forecasted for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for Odisha and Bihar, along with predictions of scattered rainfall activities in these regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the southern region of India, the IMD has forecasted hot and humid weather conditions for the upcoming five days.

The hot and humid weather is expected to continue today, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Meanwhile, a heatwave warning remains in place for Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, northern Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and adjoining regions in North India.

Meanwhile, with the IMD anticipating hot and humid weather conditions across Odisha in the upcoming days, the state government has taken proactive steps. On Saturday, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu issued a letter to all district collectors, urging immediate measures to alleviate the impact of the hot and humid weather., PTI reported.

Furthermore, the School and Mass Education department has instructed all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, including private institutions, to conduct morning classes from 7 AM to 11:30 AM starting from April 2nd.

Earlier, in its evening bulletin, the IMD indicated that owing to the prevailing dry conditions in significant portions of the state and intense solar radiation, maximum temperatures are anticipated to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in many interior areas and between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in the coastal districts over the next 4 to 5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four locations within the state have recorded temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, with Malkangiri emerging as the hottest location at 41 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!