Weather updates: Delhi, Karnataka to see rainfall and thunderstorms; IMD forecasts above-normal temperatures for May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that most parts of the country will likely witness above-normal temperatures in May. However, occasional thunderstorms may keep the heat from reaching the severe levels seen in 2024.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday that the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher than normal, by one to four days, in most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

He also said that some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana, and north Karnataka are expected to see above-normal heatwave days.

The IMD director general further said most parts of the country will likely receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some areas in the northwest, central and northeast India.

Rainfall over north India is expected to be above normal, more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 64.1 mm.

Delhi Weather The IMD has predicted rain, cloudy skies and thunderstorms in Delhi from May 1 to 3.

The national capital, reeling under the heatwave, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's weekly forecast says thunderstorms with rain are expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, which may lead to a slight dip in temperatures.

It also forecast cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon and evening.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a break from the summer heat. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and even snowfall in higher altitudes are predicted over the next week.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the state's lower and mid-hill districts, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said light rainfall was recorded in three districts, and more will continue across Himachal.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Kinnaur district, and parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts over the past 24 hours. Yesterday evening's forecast indicated this activity, which has played out as expected." Shobhit said.

"Over the same period, Una district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.6°C, while the temperature in Shimla stood at 15.5°C. Despite the onset of this weather system, Katiyar noted that “temperatures in some regions are still 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

Karnataka Weather The meteorological department has predicted moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Karnataka during peak summer.

According to the IMD forecast, a cyclonic circulation has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This will lead to rain in multiple districts, such as Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Tumkur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bellary, Chitradurga, and Mandya.